Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,345,709 shares in the company, valued at $30,278,666.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 15,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,157. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.