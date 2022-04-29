Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.36

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 49750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.