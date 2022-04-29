Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

TSE:XTC traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.80. 5,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.19 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$344.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.