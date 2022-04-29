Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.34. 2,616,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,118. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

