Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXEO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.22. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Exeo Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
