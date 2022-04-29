Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Exponent stock traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Exponent alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.