Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Trading Down 4.7%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $98.98. 374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 282,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Exponent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $12,542,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.