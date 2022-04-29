Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. 2,053,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,612,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

