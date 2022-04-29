Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 136,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

