Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.
Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 136,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
