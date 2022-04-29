Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $9.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,416. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.41. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

