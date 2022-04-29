Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $16.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.84. 3,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,416. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.58 and a 200-day moving average of $432.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

