Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$1,050.00 at National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.85. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

