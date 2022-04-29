Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $800.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.22 and its 200 day moving average is $478.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
