Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $800.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $7.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.22 and its 200 day moving average is $478.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $363.48 and a 12 month high of $575.00.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.