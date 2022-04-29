FairGame Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049205 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00158745 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

