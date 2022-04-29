FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 2666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

