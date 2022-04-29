FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 3,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $616.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.