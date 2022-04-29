Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 18,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,897. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

