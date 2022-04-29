Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

