Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.