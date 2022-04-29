Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Ferrari stock opened at $214.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

