Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,217.14.

FQVTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($44.61) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.79) to GBX 3,030 ($38.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 1,870 ($23.83) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

FQVTF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

