FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in April

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 1,260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

