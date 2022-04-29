Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after acquiring an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,046. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.