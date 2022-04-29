Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Up 0.5%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.41. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 16.67% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

