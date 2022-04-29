Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 73,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

