Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.90

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 4326527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 481.6% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

