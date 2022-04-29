Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.90

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 4326527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
