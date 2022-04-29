Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

