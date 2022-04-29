Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.