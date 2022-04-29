Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $281,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.