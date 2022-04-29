Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 748.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

