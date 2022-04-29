First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

