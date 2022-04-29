First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,860. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

