First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.
NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,860. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.
In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.