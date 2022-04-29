First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

