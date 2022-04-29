First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $664.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $691.33 and its 200-day moving average is $781.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.