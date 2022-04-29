First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FFMH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. First Farmers and Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)
