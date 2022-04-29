First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $33.02 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.47). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

