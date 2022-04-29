First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.