First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. 36,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

