First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$36.81 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.65 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.