First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%.

FLIC traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 9,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIC. Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

