First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of FTHI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 8,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
