First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 283.3% in April

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of FTHI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 8,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.