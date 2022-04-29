First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $154.64

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $154.64 and last traded at $154.68, with a volume of 88059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,130,000 after purchasing an additional 243,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,403,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,404,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.