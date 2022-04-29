First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 521.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.04. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,405. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
