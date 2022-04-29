First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $402,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

