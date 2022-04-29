First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.77. 494,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 119,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

