First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.67

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.67 and last traded at $103.92, with a volume of 207691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,643,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after acquiring an additional 113,974 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10,591.5% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 302,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.