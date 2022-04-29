First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 25,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

