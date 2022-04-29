FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.06

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.06 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.49). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 112.10 ($1.43), with a volume of 706,595 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

