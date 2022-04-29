FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $124.89. 89,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. FirstService has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FirstService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

