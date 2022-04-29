FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Cut to $145.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

FSV stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.29. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,508. FirstService has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

